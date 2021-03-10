LendingClub issues stronger guidance for Q1 than expected
Mar. 10, 2021 4:27 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)LCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) guidance for Q1 net revenue of $87M-$95M comes in higher than the average analyst estimate of $84M.
- Sees Q1 loan originations of $1.2B-$1.3B, higher than the $912M of originations in Q4 2020.
- Expects GAAP consolidated loss of $75M-$85M in Q1 (vs. $26.7M loss reported for Q4 2020).
- LC stock declines 3.9% in after-hours trading.
- For the year, LendingClub sees net revenue rising 55% Y/Y and loan originations up 45%; implies net revenue of ~$488M vs. consensus of $484M and loan originations of ~$6.30B.
- Expects year GAAP consolidated net loss of $175M-$200M (vs. $188M loss reported for 2020).
- Q4 loan originations of $912M increased from $584M in Q3 2020 but fell from $3.08B in Q4 2019.
- Q4 adjusted loss per share of 24 cents comes in better than the 35 cent loss consensus; compares with loss of 25 cents in Q3 2020 and break-even in Q4 2019.
- Year-over-year results primarily reflected an expected decrease in origination volume and transaction fees, and an expected reduction in net interest income, partially offset by an improvement in expenses, the company said.
- Q4 net revenue of $75.9M misses the average analyst estimate of $77.6M and increased from $74.7M in Q3; declined from $188.5M in Q4 2019.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3.9M vs. $4.3M in Q3 and $39M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
- Previously (March 10): LendingClub EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue