Allied Motion Technologies EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $93M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.05M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million, or 11.8% of sales, compared with $47.6 million, or 12.8% of sales, in the prior year.
  • Achieved record orders of $108.5 million and record backlog of $141.3 million at year-end.
  • Cash flow from operations of $9.8 million and $7.0 million of free cash flow.
  • Paid down $4.6 million of debt in the quarter and nearly $17.0 million during the full year 2020.
