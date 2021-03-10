Allied Motion Technologies EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)
- Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $93M (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.05M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million, or 11.8% of sales, compared with $47.6 million, or 12.8% of sales, in the prior year.
- Achieved record orders of $108.5 million and record backlog of $141.3 million at year-end.
- Cash flow from operations of $9.8 million and $7.0 million of free cash flow.
- Paid down $4.6 million of debt in the quarter and nearly $17.0 million during the full year 2020.
