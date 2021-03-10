Greenlight Capital Re Q4 investment income bolstered by Solasglas fund gains

Mar. 10, 2021 4:50 PM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)GLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock jumps 5.4% after posting Q4 total investment income of $48.4M, including $38.5M of investment gains from the Solasglas fund.
  • Swings from a loss of $8.77M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Book value per share of $13.42 at Dec. 31, 2020 rose 11.6% from $12.03 at Sept. 30, led by the gains from its investment in Solasglas, said CEO Simon Burton.
  • The 8.4% investment gain in the Solasglas fund was driven primarily by its long positions, said Chairman David Einhorn, adding, "We expect a global economic recovery as the pandemic subsides and are positioned for higher inflation, a strong housing market and rising interest rates."
  • Q4 EPS of $1.20 compares with a net loss of 84 cent per share a year ago.
  • Combined ratio of 101.0% vs. 114.5% in Q4 2019.
  • Q4 net premiums written of $117.7M increased from $98.4M a year ago.
  • Conference call on March 11 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (March 10): Greenlight Capital reports Q4 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.