Greenlight Capital Re Q4 investment income bolstered by Solasglas fund gains
Mar. 10, 2021 4:50 PM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)GLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock jumps 5.4% after posting Q4 total investment income of $48.4M, including $38.5M of investment gains from the Solasglas fund.
- Swings from a loss of $8.77M in the year-ago quarter.
- Book value per share of $13.42 at Dec. 31, 2020 rose 11.6% from $12.03 at Sept. 30, led by the gains from its investment in Solasglas, said CEO Simon Burton.
- The 8.4% investment gain in the Solasglas fund was driven primarily by its long positions, said Chairman David Einhorn, adding, "We expect a global economic recovery as the pandemic subsides and are positioned for higher inflation, a strong housing market and rising interest rates."
- Q4 EPS of $1.20 compares with a net loss of 84 cent per share a year ago.
- Combined ratio of 101.0% vs. 114.5% in Q4 2019.
- Q4 net premiums written of $117.7M increased from $98.4M a year ago.
- Conference call on March 11 at 9:00 AM ET.
