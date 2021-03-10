Savara updates on the trial for rare lung disease

Mar. 10, 2021 4:52 PM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)SVRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • The microcap company focused on orphan lung disease Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has disclosed additional information regarding its IMPALA 2 clinical trial.
  • The Phase 3 trial is designed to compare the safety and efficacy of once-daily inhalational administration of molgramostim 300 µg against placebo in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (“aPAP”), a rare lung disease.
  • The company has partnered with Parexel International to conduct the 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial at approximately 50 sites with an enrollment target of 20 months from the initiation.
  • However, Savara says the timeline could vary depending on the COVID-19 impact.
  • The company has also engaged a second-source manufacturer of molgramostim to ensure drug substance supply and mitigate 'approvability' risk.
  • In November, Seeking Alpha contributor, Andy Jones hailed the IMPALA 2 trial design noting it was seemingly ‘well-tailored to get positive phase 3 data.’
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.