Savara updates on the trial for rare lung disease
Mar. 10, 2021 4:52 PM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)SVRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The microcap company focused on orphan lung disease Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has disclosed additional information regarding its IMPALA 2 clinical trial.
- The Phase 3 trial is designed to compare the safety and efficacy of once-daily inhalational administration of molgramostim 300 µg against placebo in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (“aPAP”), a rare lung disease.
- The company has partnered with Parexel International to conduct the 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial at approximately 50 sites with an enrollment target of 20 months from the initiation.
- However, Savara says the timeline could vary depending on the COVID-19 impact.
- The company has also engaged a second-source manufacturer of molgramostim to ensure drug substance supply and mitigate 'approvability' risk.
- In November, Seeking Alpha contributor, Andy Jones hailed the IMPALA 2 trial design noting it was seemingly ‘well-tailored to get positive phase 3 data.’