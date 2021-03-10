Asana stock gains after record Q4 sales, strong revenue forecasts
Mar. 10, 2021 4:59 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)ASANBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares are up 6.4% after reporting record Q4 sales of $68.4M, up 57% on the year and nearly $6M above consensus. The $0.22 loss per share was four cents better than expected.
- Customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis in Q4 grew 55% to 10,174. Customers spending $50,000 or more increased 92% to 397.
- Overall dollar-based retention rate was over 115%.
- Cash flow used in operations totaled $18.2M with negative FCF of $17.5M.
- “We are very pleased with our strong results for the fiscal year, driving record revenue of $227 million, up 59 percent year over year," says CEO Dustin Moskovitz. “In the fourth quarter, growth was driven by a year over year acceleration of new customer growth, strong expansion within our existing base and momentum with some of our largest enterprise customers. We now have over 93,000 paying customers and over 1.5 million paid users who trust Asana to provide the real-time clarity their teams need to do their best work."
- For Q1, Asana expects $69.5-70.5M in revenue (consensus: $65.34M) and a $0.26-0.27 loss per share (consensus: $0.26 loss).
- The full-year outlook has revenue of $309-314M (consensus: $293.93M).
- Press release.