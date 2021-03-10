Skillz dips 3.1% as losses widen, revenues double in first public earnings

Mar. 10, 2021 5:04 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)SKLZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is 3.1% lower following its first earnings report since coming public via a SPAC merger in December.
  • Revenues nearly doubled, up 95% to $68M; that marks its 20th straight quarter of revenue growth, CEO Andrew Paradise says. The figure topped consensus as well as company guidance.
  • Gross marketplace volume rose 78% to $463M.
  • Gross profit also grew 95%, to $64M. Gross margin was 95% (consistent with the prior year).
  • Net loss widened to $44M from $9M.
  • It's forecasting 2021 revenue of $366M - in line with analyst expectations, and reflecting 59% growth from the prior year.
  • Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
