Skillz dips 3.1% as losses widen, revenues double in first public earnings
Mar. 10, 2021 5:04 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)SKLZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is 3.1% lower following its first earnings report since coming public via a SPAC merger in December.
- Revenues nearly doubled, up 95% to $68M; that marks its 20th straight quarter of revenue growth, CEO Andrew Paradise says. The figure topped consensus as well as company guidance.
- Gross marketplace volume rose 78% to $463M.
- Gross profit also grew 95%, to $64M. Gross margin was 95% (consistent with the prior year).
- Net loss widened to $44M from $9M.
- It's forecasting 2021 revenue of $366M - in line with analyst expectations, and reflecting 59% growth from the prior year.
- Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.
- Press release