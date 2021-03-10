Great Elm Group stock rises after reaching pact with MAST to simplify structure
Mar. 10, 2021 5:09 PM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG)GEGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) shares gain 1.9% in after-hours trading after it comes to an agreement with MAST Capital Management that simplifies its capital structure and eliminates MAST's board appointment rights.
- GEG will issue $2.25M of 5% convertible senior PIK notes due 2030 to MAST in exchange for all outstanding obligations under the $3.1M senior secured note issued by GECC GP Corp. to MAST, all common stock in GECC GP held by MAST and its affiliates, and the termination of the board appointment rights.
- MAST was the beneficial owner of ~7.6% of GEG's outstanding common stock as of Dec. 31, 2020. After the transaction, MAST's common stock holdings in GEG and its $2.25M of convertible notes are its only investments in GEG and its subsidiaries.
- Separately, GEG has repurchased the GECC GP common stock held by certain employees of Great Elm for nominal consideration. As a result of the repurchases and the MAST transaction, GEG will own more than 90% of the outstanding common stock of GECC GP.
- "GEG benefits from the purchase of the GP Corp senior secured note at a discount, and the increase in our ownership of GP Corp results in a greater share of any future profit from GP Corp accruing to the benefit of GEG and ultimately, our shareholders," said GEG CEO Peter A. Reed.