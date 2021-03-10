Northrop Grumman secures $115.5M Navy contract modification
Mar. 10, 2021 5:56 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)NOCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been awarded an ~$115.5M modification to previously awarded, fixed-price incentive contract.
- The modification exercises an option to procure the necessary Weapon Replaceable Assemblies hardware, systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system onto aircraft for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Australia.
- Work to be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34%); Goleta, California (30%); Longmont, Colorado (11%); Columbia, Maryland (3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (22%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023.