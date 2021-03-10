Tenaris upped at Barclays after showing surprising resilience
Mar. 10, 2021 1:51 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)TSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Tenaris (TS +4.7%) approaches a 52-week high after Barclays upgrades ADRs to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $25 price target, saying the company appears to have sailed through the input cost challenges it has faced and now is set to grow as the oil industry goes back to work.
- But after a strong YTD performance, Tenaris shares already factor in the much-improved outlook, according to Barclays analysts including Mick Pickup, who also raises EBITDA estimates for 2022-23 by 9%-20% after more than doubling forecast FY 2020 EBITDA.
- The drop in U.S. drilling activity, lower sales in Brazil and a decline in OCTG sales will continue to take their toll on the company's near-term performance, Badsha Chowdhury writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.