Hess Midstream prices secondary offering at $21
Mar. 11, 2021 4:29 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HESMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) has priced its public offering of 6M Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a price of $21.00/share.
- Expected gross proceeds are $126M.
- The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 900K shares.
- HESM will not receive any proceeds from share sale.
- Closing date is March 15.
- Shares down 8% after-hours.
