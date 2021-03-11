Hess Midstream prices secondary offering at $21

Mar. 11, 2021 4:29 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HESMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) has priced its public offering of 6M Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a price of $21.00/share.
  • Expected gross proceeds are $126M.
  • The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 900K shares.
  • HESM will not receive any proceeds from share sale.
  • Closing date is March 15.
  • Shares down 8% after-hours.
  • Previously (March 10): Hess Midstream launches 6M-share secondary offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.