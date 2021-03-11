ECB set to address rising yields, outline inflation expectations
Mar. 11, 2021 4:37 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- All eyes are the European Central Bank this morning as worries over rising bond yields remain a concern for investors. No changes to rates or the amount of bond purchases are anticipated, though policymakers will decide whether rising borrowing costs are a threat to the EU's pandemic-stricken economy. While the ECB has a current quota to purchase €1T through next March, purchase volumes have decreased over the past two weeks.
- Is a stronger response needed? The central bank may signal faster money printing to prevent financing conditions from tightening, though many are expecting verbal reassurances rather than actual changes to monetary policy. ECB President Christine Lagarde will also be keen not to overstate the rise in yields, which are still low by most standards. Still, the region's recovery is lagging far behind the U.S., where a broad vaccine rollout and $1.9T fiscal stimulus package are turbocharging a recovery.
- "At a minimum, the ECB would want to forestall a further increase in yields from current levels and would probably prefer to engineer a decline," BNP Paribas said in a statement. "We would expect a reference to increased pace but not a firm commitment to buy certain amounts per unit of time."
- What about inflation? The ECB will likely see a spike in consumer prices at the start of the year as temporary, which will speed up inflation in 2021, but not in following years. Price growth in 2023 will also be around the 1.4% level, which the ECB forecast three months ago. That means current revisions to inflation estimates should be marginal, leaving room for any upside shocks.