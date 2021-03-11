Super League Gaming stock jumps after buying Mobcrush in all-stock deal
Mar. 11, 2021 6:26 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)SLGGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- E-sports company Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) +27% premarket, acquires Mobcrush, a live streaming technology platform in an all-stock deal.
- Mobcrush owns Mineville, one of six exclusive, official Minecraft server partners that is enjoyed by more than 22M unique players annually.
- The transaction is anticipated to be accretive.
- With this acquisition, Super League is expected to achieve U.S. audience of 85M monthly, making the combined company a Top 50 US media property.
- Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League said, “With this acquisition we are building a formidable, highly scalable gaming-centric media and advertising platform that reaches one of the largest addressable audiences of gamers in the U.S. The revenue opportunities available through our combined advertiser solutions, as well as growth in direct gamer and content monetization, are tremendous.”
- The transaction is expected to close as early as 2Q21.
- SLGG stock surged last week after Maxim Group initiated the stock at a Buy.