BofA confident on Dick's Sporting Goods in post-earnings look
Mar. 11, 2021 7:12 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)
- Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) after meeting with management yesterday and hosting a fireside chat.
- "Overall we believe DKS near-term outlook is supported by continued strength in Solitary Leisure including Golf, Bikes, and Home Fitness, the return of team sports, and continued momentum in footwear & apparel categories. Importantly, while DKS faces tough Solitary Leisure comparisons beginning in the F2Q, we believe stickiness in certain activities such as Golf (where DKS still has relatively low market share) and pent up demand in inventory constrained categories such as home fitness and bikes should be potential offsets."
- BofA thinks the Dick's outlook is being supported by continued strength in footwear, led by the rollout of premium service footwear decks to an additional 100 stores in 2021, which is helping support product allocations from vendor partners including Nike, Brooks, HOKA, and New Balance. The firm says Dick's comparable sales guidance of -2% to +2% reflects an outlook for increased transactions but decreased ticket this year.
- Dick's guidance for the year disappointed investors earlier this week as shares stumbled.