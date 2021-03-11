JD.com gains after Q4 beats with strong customer growth
Mar. 11, 2021 7:25 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)JDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor26 Comments
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) ADRs are up nearly 6% pre-market after reporting Q4 beats with strong cash flow and solid annual customer growth.
- Net revenue was up 31% Y/Y to RMB224.3B or $34.4B, $710M ahead of consensus. Non-GAAP EPADS was $0.23, five cents above estimates.
- Service revenue increased 53% to RMB32.1B.
- Annual active customer accounts increased 30% on the year to 471.9M in FY20.
- Fulfillment expenses were higher than expected at RMB14.8B vs. the RMB10.37B estimate.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RMB2.66B, below the RMB3.59B estimate.
- Operating margin was 0.6% vs. the 1.16% estimate.
- Operating cash flow for the year improved from RMB24.8B in 2019 to RMB42.5B with FCF of RMB34.9B.
- “JD saw accelerated revenue and user growth during the fourth quarter driven by our long-term operating philosophy and customer-centric value proposition despite the ongoing market challenges,” says CEO Richard Liu. “During this quarter, JD continued its strategic transformation into a supply chain-based technology and service company with increasingly diversified sources of revenues. With a strong momentum going into 2021 and with our recently optimized organizational structure, JD will continue to invest in innovative, high potential businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth.”
- Press release.