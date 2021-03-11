Bausch Health announces CFO succession plan

Mar. 11, 2021 7:26 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BHCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) announced that CFO Paul S. Herendeen will be appointed to the newly created role of Advisor to the chairman and CEO, effective June 1, 2021.
  • Mr. Herendeen will be succeeded as CFO by Sam Eldessouky, SVP, controller and chief accounting officer.
  • Mr. Herendeen will remain an EVP & Section 16 officer of Bausch Health.
  • Separately, the company has continued to make progress on its plans to expedite the spinoff and will announce executive leadership when it reports Q1 financials in early May.
  • Shares trading 0.5% higher premarket.
