Party City shares slide after Q4 EPS missed expectation

Mar. 11, 2021 7:32 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)PRTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Party City (NYSE:PRTY) -10% premarket, reports revenue declined 11.7% on a constant currency basis in Q4.
  • Brand comparable sales down 5.9%, due to the impact of COVID-19, especially on seasonal celebrations.
  • Total retail sales slipped 8.2%, impacted by closures related to our store optimization program and the impact of COVID-19.
  • North American e-commerce sales expanded 27.1% and Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 23%.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate fell 50 bps to 39.7%, mainly due to deleverage on occupancy costs.
  • Corporate store count -31 Y/Y to 746.
  • Q1 Guidance: Total revenue: $397M-$410M vs. consensus of $425.75M; Brand comparable sales growth: 26%-31%; GAAP net loss: $24M-$16M; Tax rate: 25%; Adjusted EBITDA: $10M-$17M.
  • The company plans to close 5 stores and open 15 new stores in FY2021.
  • FY2021 Interest expense to be ~$90M-$100M; Capex to be ~$70M-$80M.
  • Previously: Party City EPS misses by $0.06, revenue in-line (March 11)
