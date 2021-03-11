BWX Technologies' subsidiary nabs $35M in contracts under two programs

Mar. 11, 2021 7:40 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)BWXTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) Nuclear Operations subsidiary received $35M in contracts under two separate programs - uranium recovery and conversion as well as construction of a new research reactor fuel line.
  • The U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has awarded BWXT NOG a $17.4M contract for uranium recovery and conversion; additional option is expected to be awarded later 2021.
  • Work commenced at the facility in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
  • U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration awarded a $17.9M contract to BWXT NOG to complete the second phase of the construction of a new research reactor fuel line BWXT earlier announced.
