ECB keeps rates unchanged, sees picking up pace of PEPP purchases
Mar. 11, 2021 7:48 AM ETInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE), VGK, FEZ, EUOFXE, VGK, FEZ, EUOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank keeps rates unchanged and will continue to conduct net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program with a total envelope of €1.85T ($2.21B) until at least the end of March 2022.
- The Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year.
- Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) rises 0.2% in premarket trading.
- The central bank said it will purchase "flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation."
- The flexibility of purchases, across asset classes and among jurisdictions, will continue to support the smooth transmission of monetary policy, the ECB statement said.
- The Governing Council will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities under the PEPP until at least the end of 2023.
- Also of interest, the council said that if it might not use all of the €1.85T of the PEPP envelope if favorable financing conditions are maintained with a lower amount of asset purchases.
- Net purchases under the asset purchase program will continue at a monthly pace of €20B. The council expects to end such purchases shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.
- It also intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.
- Interest rate on the main refinancing operations stays at 0.00%; rate on the marginal lending facility stays at 0.25% and the rate on the deposit facility remains at -0.50%.
- "The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."
- The ECB will also continue to provide liquidity through its refinancing operations, specifically through its third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III).
- Of course, the central bank is ready to adjust all of its instruments to ensure that inflation moves towards its target "in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."
