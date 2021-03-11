Vivint Smart Home climbs as Deutsche Bank turns bullish on insurance opportunity
Mar. 11, 2021 7:54 AM ETVivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)VVNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Growing more positive on the core smart home business, Deutsche Bank upgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from Hold to Buy and keeps a $21 price target.
- Analyst Kunal Madhukar also notes the "adjacent opportunities in home insurance, pet insurance, and aging in place."
- During a fireside chat, VVNT management highlighted that "they are much further along in developing" the insurance initiative than people realize.
- The analyst says the insurance initiative could add "potentially hundreds of millions if not billion in revenue annually" with no marketing costs.
- VVNT shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $15.86.
- Deutsche Bank also upgrade Vivint rival ADT to Buy.