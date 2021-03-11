Vivint Smart Home climbs as Deutsche Bank turns bullish on insurance opportunity

Mar. 11, 2021 7:54 AM ETVivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)VVNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Growing more positive on the core smart home business, Deutsche Bank upgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from Hold to Buy and keeps a $21 price target.
  • Analyst Kunal Madhukar also notes the "adjacent opportunities in home insurance, pet insurance, and aging in place."
  • During a fireside chat, VVNT management highlighted that "they are much further along in developing" the insurance initiative than people realize.
  • The analyst says the insurance initiative could add "potentially hundreds of millions if not billion in revenue annually" with no marketing costs.
  • VVNT shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $15.86.
  • Deutsche Bank also upgrade Vivint rival ADT to Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.