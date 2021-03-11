Manitowoc gets lift from Baird a day after Barclays downgrade
Mar. 11, 2021 8:09 AM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) are up 5.5% in early trade after Baird upgraded the stock to Outperform from Neutral, saying an "infrastructure push couples with commodity inflation to lay the groundwork for improved Crane demand. "
- "Over the past three decades MTW's crane orders have been well correlated with broader commodity inflation trends (although with a ~12 month lag); growing number of infrastructure initiatives around the world should further boost demand," said analyst Mircea Dobre. "We acknowledge nearer-term price/cost pressure but think investors should play the long game as 2022/2023 growth accelerates; we see earnings potential >$3.50/share as we look towards 2024 which should push the stock >$30/share."
- A day earlier, Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Overweight due to a share price that is "greater than double its October 2020 lows and above our mid-teens PT."
- "Our call is relative to a broader machinery & construction space that should benefit from inventory restock, increased government spend and demand recovery. In each area, the near-term benefits of the positive industry drivers should be more subdued for MTW vs. peers into 2022," analyst Adam Seiden declared. "Additionally, in 2021 Manitowoc will likely face challenging margin comps due to rising input prices and lapping one-time savings from the prior year. MTW is one of the most heavily exposed in our coverage to rising steel prices; rough-terrain cranes, for example, have among the highest steel content of equipment."