Restaurant Brands slips after Cowen ratings cut
Mar. 11, 2021 8:45 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen thinks Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is trading with too big of a premium after the launch of a new chicken sandwich at Burger King generated investor interest.
- Analyst Andrew Charles: "In our view, the most tangible company-specific reason for shares' outperformance relates to the upcoming phased launch of an upgraded fried chicken sandwich at Burger King U.S., an on-trend offering with investor optimism that BK can see a fraction of the success of Popeyes' 2019 chicken sandwich launch. We view this as an appropriate time to move to the sidelines for 3 reasons 1) recent BK and Tim's menu innovation proved to be a flash in the pan, namely 2019's BK Impossible Whopper and Tim's Beyond Burger, 2) the hand-breaded nature of BK's chicken sandwich could slow service times and thus limit the product's sales strength, & 3) we argue the sandwich launch is similar vs recent months' fried chicken sandwich upgrades at hamburger competitors MCD, WEN, Sonic and JACK."
- The firm moves to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and a price target of $65 is set.
- Shares of Restaurant Brands are down 1.31% in premarket action.
- QSR's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 2.12 ranks 24th out of 37 restaurant stocks.