Restaurant Brands slips after Cowen ratings cut

  • Cowen thinks Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is trading with too big of a premium after the launch of a new chicken sandwich at Burger King generated investor interest.
  • Analyst Andrew Charles: "In our view, the most tangible company-specific reason for shares' outperformance relates to the upcoming phased launch of an upgraded fried chicken sandwich at Burger King U.S., an on-trend offering with investor optimism that BK can see a fraction of the success of Popeyes' 2019 chicken sandwich launch. We view this as an appropriate time to move to the sidelines for 3 reasons 1) recent BK and Tim's menu innovation proved to be a flash in the pan, namely 2019's BK Impossible Whopper and Tim's Beyond Burger, 2) the hand-breaded nature of BK's chicken sandwich could slow service times and thus limit the product's sales strength, & 3) we argue the sandwich launch is similar vs recent months' fried chicken sandwich upgrades at hamburger competitors MCD, WEN, Sonic and JACK."
  • The firm moves to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and a price target of $65 is set.
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands are down 1.31% in premarket action.
  • QSR's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 2.12 ranks 24th out of 37 restaurant stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.