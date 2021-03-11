Just Energy Group drops 15% as TSX and NYSE commences delisting proceedings
Mar. 11, 2021 8:46 AM ETJust Energy Group Inc. (JE)JEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) receives notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX) that a meeting is to be held on March 15, 2021 to consider whether or not to delist the securities from the TSX.
- The company also receives notice from the NYSE, that it has determined to commence proceedings to delist.
- NYSE will announce a suspension date and suspend trading at such time.
- Shares down 15% before market open.
- Press release
- Previously: Just Energy slashed by a third after Texas blackouts bump it to bankruptcy (March 10)