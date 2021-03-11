Just Energy Group drops 15% as TSX and NYSE commences delisting proceedings

  • Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) receives notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX) that a meeting is to be held on March 15, 2021 to consider whether or not to delist the securities from the TSX.
  • The company also receives notice from the NYSE, that it has determined to commence proceedings to delist.
  • NYSE will announce a suspension date and suspend trading at such time.
  • Shares down 15% before market open.
  • Press release
  • Previously: Just Energy slashed by a third after Texas blackouts bump it to bankruptcy (March 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.