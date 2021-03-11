Takeda eyes $9 billion revenue from emerging markets by fiscal 2030
Mar. 11, 2021 9:13 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)TAKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Driven by an above-market, double-digit revenue growth, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) targets its Growth and Emerging Markets business unit (GEM BU) to more than double its revenue to ~$9B (¥1T) by fiscal 2030.
- “Through targeted investments in the portfolio and key markets, we expect growth of the GEM BU to outpace the market for specialized, innovative treatments, as we expand our 14 global brands and launch our Wave 1 pipeline assets in the region,” notes Costa Saroukos CFO of Takeda.
- The company expects GEM BU to lead expansion in high growth markets such as Brazil, China, and India with a compound annual growth rate of over 20% anticipated from China over the next five years.
- Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003), part of its Wave 1 pipeline assets, is expected to be a significant revenue driver in the region.
- To accelerate its expansion in oncology, the company recently agreed to acquire Maverick Therapeutics for a total consideration of $525M.