Sally Beauty slips after Oppenheimer calls a top for shares
Mar. 11, 2021 9:19 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer heads to the sidelines on Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) after shares cruised past the firm's $20 price target. The rating on SBH goes to Market Perform from Outperform and the retailer is no longer listed as a top pick.
- Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "Following the 58% rally year-to-date vs. a 4% gain in the S&P 500, we see more of a balanced risk/reward from here. We continue to see normalized earnings potential in the $2.00-ish range and a stronger enterprise coming out of the pandemic. The positives also still remain from a setup perspective including easy comparisons, positive reopening headlines, negative sentiment, and pent-up demand later this year."
- Investors are given the recommendation to keep SBH shares on their radar, but to not expect more near-term gains.
- SBH -0.43% premarket to $20.81 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.28 to $21.70.