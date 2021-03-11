Zillow rises 5% on plan to boost workforce by 40% this year
Mar. 11, 2021 9:29 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZGZ, ZGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Zillow is higher premarket (Z +4.8%, ZG +5.2%) after announcing plans to hire more than 2,000 workers in 2021.
- The nationwide hires will boost its workforce by about 40%, a vote of confidence after a "historic" year in real estate.
- "While we boldly reimagine how to buy and sell homes for today's digitally minded customer, Zillow is seizing the opportunity to reimagine how we work," says Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding.
- Most of the roles (in tech, mortgage and loans, product and software development and more) are categorized as remote and hybrid positions.