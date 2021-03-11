Vector Acquisition prices upsized $450M initial offering
- Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) prices upsized initial offering of 45M shares at a price of $10 per share.
- It is a special purpose acquisition company led by Alex Slusky and formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses.
- Underwriters' have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.75M shares.
- Closing expected on March 12.
- Vector Acquisition I (NASDAQ:VACQ) was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
