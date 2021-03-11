SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley gains after new outperform rating at Northland
- SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) initiated with an outperform rating at Northland with a price target of $25. RSVA gained 8.2%.
- Northland discussed the SPAC's planned deal for battery firm Enovix, which the analyst says is on the verge of commercializing its battery technology for applications such as 5G phones, wearable, VR/AR googles and laptops.
- Enovix engaged with 5 customers and expects to qualify fab-1 at the end of this year and ship production in Q2 2022, according to Northland analyst Gus Richard.
- Recall Dec. 2, SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition launches $200M IPO.