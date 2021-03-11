Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners upsizes IPO for $120M capital raise

  • Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners (ATSP) announces an upsized initial public offering to raise $120M by the issue of 12M investment units at a price of $10 per unit. The increase compares to initially announced $100M offering.
  • The units, each consisting of a subunit and 0.25 redeemable warrant, will start trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATSPU." Subunits and warrants will be listed separately as “ATSPT” and “ATSPW,” respectively.
  • Each subunits would further consists of one common share and 0.25 redeemable warrant, exercisable as whole for the purchase of second share at $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 1.8M units.
  • Archimedes Tech is a special purpose acquisition company which intends to focus on identifying businesses in the technology industry.
  • The offering is expected to close on Mar. 15, 2021.
