G&P Acquisition prices $175M initial offering

Mar. 11, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • G&P Acquisition (GAPA) prices initial offering of 17.5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
  • The units will be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "GAPA.U" commencing on March 11, 2021.
  • Offering expected to close on March 15.
  • G&P is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or companies.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.