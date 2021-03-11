G&P Acquisition prices $175M initial offering
Mar. 11, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- G&P Acquisition (GAPA) prices initial offering of 17.5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
- The units will be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "GAPA.U" commencing on March 11, 2021.
- Offering expected to close on March 15.
- G&P is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or companies.
- Press Release