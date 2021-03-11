Pine Technology Acquisition prices $300M IPO; commences trading today

Mar. 11, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pine Technology Acquisition priced its 30M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PTOCU' commencing trading today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A common stock of the company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common stock at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 4.5M additional units.
  • The company plans to focus on identifying businesses in the insurance-related technology sector, but it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.
