Pine Technology Acquisition prices $300M IPO; commences trading today
Mar. 11, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pine Technology Acquisition priced its 30M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PTOCU' commencing trading today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A common stock of the company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common stock at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 4.5M additional units.
- The company plans to focus on identifying businesses in the insurance-related technology sector, but it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.