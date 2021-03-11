Atossa gets FDA safe to proceed letter for endoxifen in an ovarian cancer patient

  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announces the FDA has issued a "Safe to Proceed" letter under their Expanded Access Pathway, permitting the use of the company's oral Endoxifen as a treatment in an ovarian cancer patient.
  • If the drug combination shows promise in the patient, Atossa will consider doing additional clinical studies in patients with ovarian cancer, the company said.
  • Under the FDA expanded access program, the use of Atossa's proprietary oral Endoxifen is restricted solely to this patient. Approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) must be obtained prior to providing oral Endoxifen to this patient.
