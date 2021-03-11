GreenVision and Helbiz launch $30M PIPE financing

Mar. 11, 2021 9:42 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)HLBZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Helbiz a global micro-mobility leader, and GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) announced that subscription agreements for a fully committed PIPE of $30M have been executed.
  • The financing, led by Helbiz's existing shareholders Copernicus Wealth Management and Finbeauty SRL, is priced at $10/unit; a unit comprised of one share and one warrant to purchase one additional share of common stock at the exercise price of $11.5/share.
  • PIPE investment is anticipated to close concurrently with the earlier announced proposed business combination between Helbiz and GreenVision.
  • The addition of PIPE will lead to a total equity investment of $87.5M which will be used for growth of the post-merger company.
  • GreenVision and Helbiz merger is expected to close in 2Q21.
