L Catterton Asia Acquisition prices $250M IPO
Mar. 11, 2021 9:54 AM ETLCAA, LCAAU, LCAAWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at a price of $10/unit; the units to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol (NASDAQ:LCAAU) and will begin trading on March 11, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
- Following the units listing, Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (LCAA) and (LCAAW), respectively.
- The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2021.