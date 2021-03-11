L Catterton Asia Acquisition prices $250M IPO

Mar. 11, 2021 9:54 AM ETLCAA, LCAAU, LCAAWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at a price of $10/unit; the units to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol (NASDAQ:LCAAU) and will begin trading on March 11, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
  • Following the units listing, Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols (LCAA) and (LCAAW), respectively.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.