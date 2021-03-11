Eni, CDP form JV to invest €800M to produce electric power from renewables

Mar. 11, 2021 8:58 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Eni (NYSE:E) and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti say they formed a joint venture to invest ~€800M ($957M) over five years in solar and wind energy production.
  • The companies say the JV, named GreenIT, will produce energy mainly from photovoltaic and wind plants, with the aim of reaching an installed capacity of ~1K MW by 2025.
  • The move is aimed at boosting Italy's efforts to increase renewable energy generation as set by the 2030 Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan submitted to the European Union Commission at the end of 2019.
  • Reuters reported recently that Eni is looking to spin off its new retail and renewable energy division next year.
