Beverage stocks: Morgan Stanley cools on Keurig, stays warm on Constellation and Monster
Mar. 11, 2021 10:15 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), STZ, MNSTKDP, STZ, MNSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley drops Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.8%) to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight on its view that current valuation reflects the company's growth profile.
- The firm sees better opportunities within the beverage sector, calling out Constellation Brands (STZ +0.1%) and Monster Beverage (MNST -0.4%) as top picks.
- On STZ: "Near term, we see upside vs. conservative FQ4 guidance (driven by too low implied beer margin guidance) and further upside in F1H22 with easy beer topline comparisons. Longer term, we continue to favor STZ’s positioning in the beer market, with 100% exposure to the high end beer segment growing at a MSD% volume pace, further distribution opportunities, and favorable demographic trends, with STZ indexing towards the higher growth Hispanic population."
- On MNST: "We expect (1) near term EPS upside, (2) see greater LT topline growth than the market is pricing in, and (3) view valuation as compelling. With accelerating category growth in both the US and Western Europe, robust international and rebounding US Monster market share trends, we see 2-3% near-term EPS upside vs consensus, and higher LT revenue growth of 11.5% annually vs the HSD level the market is pricing in on a DCF implied basis and ~9% consensus.
