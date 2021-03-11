Mortgage rates continue to creep up from record lows
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.05% for the week ending March 11, up from 3.02% in the prior week and down from 3.36% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "As the economy improves given labor market optimism, continued vaccination roll-out and additional stimulus pending, mortgage interest rates increased this week," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "But even as rates rise modestly, the housing market remains healthy on the cusp of spring homebuying season."
- 15-year FRM averages 2.38% vs. 2.34% a week ago and 2.77% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage average 2.77%, up from 2.73% a week ago, and down from 3.01% a year ago.
- Homebuilder stocks continue to rise, as seen with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.7%); in the past year, ITB's total return has increased 55% vs. S&P 500's 38% rise.
- Strong movers today include D.R. Horton (DHI +2.0%), which was upgraded by JPMorgan earlier. Analyst Michael Rehaut remains constructive on the sector even with moderate increase in mortgage rates.
- Other homebuilder stock action: Toll Brothers (TOL +2.1%), Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC +3.2%), Tri Pointe Homes (TPH +1.4%), KB Home (KBH +0.7%); NVR (NVR -1.7%) falls after JPMorgan's Rehaut downgraded the stock.
- Mortgage REITs are bit more mixed, though the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM +0.4%) is in the green.
- By name: Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.2%), Chimera Investment (CIM +0.8%), Two Harbors Investment (TWO +0.8%), and Armour Residential (ARR +0.2%).