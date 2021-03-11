SecureWorks shares drop after surprise full-year loss forecast
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares are down 6% after this morning's Q4 report beat revenue estimates with $139.4M (-2% Y/Y) but missed with a break-even profit, once cent below consensus.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2%, up from 57% in last year's quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved from $2.3M last year to $3.2M.
- “We are pleased with the momentum in our Taegis platform, with over 266% annual growth in ARR for the product of $55 million, up from $15 million since the start of the fiscal year,” says CFO Paul Parrish, Secureworks. “Further, we’re excited about the future opportunity and see Taegis ARR growth continuing to accelerate.”
- The downside Q1 outlook has revenue of $134-136M vs. the $140.8M consensus and a loss per share of $0.02-0.04 vs. the expected $0.03 profit.
- For the year, SecureWorks sees revenue of $535-545M, below the $578.3M estimate, and a loss per share of $0.22-0.31 compared to the $0.20 profit consensus. The wide loss per share reflects investments in R&D and expanding the Taegis platform.
