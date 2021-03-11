SecureWorks shares drop after surprise full-year loss forecast

Mar. 11, 2021 10:18 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)SCWXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares are down 6% after this morning's Q4 report beat revenue estimates with $139.4M (-2% Y/Y) but missed with a break-even profit, once cent below consensus.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2%, up from 57% in last year's quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved from $2.3M last year to $3.2M.
  • “We are pleased with the momentum in our Taegis platform, with over 266% annual growth in ARR for the product of $55 million, up from $15 million since the start of the fiscal year,” says CFO Paul Parrish, Secureworks. “Further, we’re excited about the future opportunity and see Taegis ARR growth continuing to accelerate.”
  • The downside Q1 outlook has revenue of $134-136M vs. the $140.8M consensus and a loss per share of $0.02-0.04 vs. the expected $0.03 profit.
  • For the year, SecureWorks sees revenue of $535-545M, below the $578.3M estimate, and a loss per share of $0.22-0.31 compared to the $0.20 profit consensus. The wide loss per share reflects investments in R&D and expanding the Taegis platform.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.