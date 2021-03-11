Ascendis Pharma initiated with a buy at Stifel

Mar. 11, 2021 11:11 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)ASNDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Stifel analyst Derek Archila has initiated shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) with a buy rating and $190 price target.
  • That implies an upside of ~32% from yesterday's closing price of $143.99.
  • Archila believes the Street is too conservative on TransCon PTH, which is in phase 3 for adult hypoparathyroidism.
  • Ascendis' TransCon (transient conjugation) technology platform provides the ability to temporarily connect an inert carrier to a parent drug with known biology.
  • "Depending on the carrier used, TransCon prodrugs can be designed to act systematically (throughout the body) or locally (e.g. intratumorally), focused on meeting a specific therapeutic goal," according to the company.
  • Archila says that Ascendis' early-stage oncology pipeline has "a high probability of success."
  • Ascendis shares are up 2.2% to $147.20 in morning trading.
