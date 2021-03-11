N2 Acquisition to raise $450M via initial offering

Mar. 11, 2021 10:44 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • N2 Acquisition (NTWO) offers 45M shares at the price of $10 per share, for total proceedings of $450M.
  • Each unit has an offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of our Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant.
  • Underwriters' option to purchase up to 6.75M shares.
  • It is a blank check company newly incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination.
  • Source
