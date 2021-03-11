Revlon gains 10% after showing sequential improvement in Q4 revenue
Mar. 11, 2021 10:45 AM ETRevlon, Inc. (REV)REVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) is up 10% following its fourth-quarter results release, where the company recorded sequential improvement in top-line and adjusted earnings beat market consensus.
- Revenue of $626.6M (-10.4% Y/Y) misses by $71.9M; however, it shows Q/Q improvement from 3Q20's revenue of $477.1M.
- By segment: Revlon quarterly sales, $205.6M (-15.3% Y/Y); Elizabeth Arden, $181.1M (+7.8% Y/Y); Portfolio, $103.2M (-22.8% Y/Y); and Fragrances, $136.7M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- E-commerce sales was up 39% Y/Y on the back of double-digit growth in most regions across the company's e-commerce business, representing ~20% of net sales.
- Operating income was $28.4M (-63% Y/Y), reflecting the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Adj. EBITDA was $111.8M, with margin of 17.8% vs. 15.7% a year ago.
- The company reaffirms that its 2020 restructuring program is on track to achieve $200M to $230M of annualized cost reductions by the end of 2022.
- Net loss was $233.8M or -$4.37 per share missing consensus by $4.52.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats estimates by $0.47.
- "We are seeing signs of broader positive momentum in the business, and with several major 2020 challenges behind us we believe we are well positioned to capture the reemerging opportunities in the beauty industry. We continue to execute against the key pillars of our strategy, including driving growth in our iconic brands of Revlon and Elizabeth Arden, key markets such as China, and accelerating our e-commerce business," says Revlon's President and CEO Debra Perelman.
- The company ended the year with $249.9M of available liquidity, consisting of $97.1M of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
- The sharp move sums up to volatility in the stock as noted in Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.