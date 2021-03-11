Certara to join Russell 1000 Index

  • Certara (CERT +3.7%) set to join the Russell 1000 Index, effective after market open on March 22, 2021.
  • This is according to a preliminary list of quarterly IPO additions posted February 26, 2021.
  • Approximately $9T in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.
  • “Certara’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell 1000® validates our strong financial performance as our customers continue to grow their adoption of biosimulation and our end-to-end platform. We are proud to have achieved this major milestone that will increase awareness of our stock in the investment community.” said William F. Feehery, CEO.
