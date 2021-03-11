BP's trading arm made nearly $4B in 2020 - Reuters
Mar. 11, 2021 10:51 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- BP's (BP +1.2%) trading arm made nearly $4B last year, nearly equaling 2019's record trading profit despite the collapse in oil demand caused by the pandemic, Reuters reports, citing a copy of an internal BP presentation.
- BP and rival Shell are counting on cash flow from trading to support them through their strategic transition and generate profit as they focus on renewable and power markets and become less dependent on fossil fuels.
- The internal presentation combined results of oil and gas trading under one umbrella as integrated supply and trading, according to the report.
- One of the biggest trading plays in 2020 was to store oil during the downturn, buying it at low prices and selling it later when prices recovered; BP made ~$1.7B on this strategy alone in Q2 2020, the presentation says.
- BP, which does not publicly disclose the revenue from its trading arm, posted an overall annual loss in 2020 for the first time in a decade.