Nano Dimension jumps 16% on Q4 revenue beat
Mar. 11, 2021 (NNDM)
- Nano Dimension (NNDM +16.5%) Q4 reports total revenue of $1.97M, almost in line with last year's figure, beats consensus by $0.97M.
- R&D expenses were $3.72M, compared to $1.53M last year.
- Net loss was $17.44M or -$0.20 per share, misses consensus by $0.16.
- Shareholders’ equity totaled $667M as of December 31, 2020, compared to $11.6M as of December 31, 2019.
- Cash and bank deposits totaled $670M as of December 31, 2020, compared to $3.9M on December 31, 2019.
- Yael Sandler, CFO said "We ended 2020 with a strong balance sheet and $671M in cash and bank deposits, thanks to the equity offerings we concluded during the year, and we have strengthened it even more to a balance of nearly $1.5B as of the end of February 2021. We recognized revenues of $3.4M, which is lower than last year due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, but better than what we originally expected. We are focusing our efforts on fulfilling our growth plan, both internal through product development and R&D efforts, as well as through external M&A activities."
