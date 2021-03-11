Nano Dimension jumps 16% on Q4 revenue beat

  • Nano Dimension (NNDM +16.5%) Q4 reports total revenue of $1.97M, almost in line with last year's figure, beats consensus by $0.97M.
  • R&D expenses were $3.72M, compared to $1.53M last year.
  • Net loss was $17.44M or -$0.20 per share, misses consensus by $0.16.
  • Shareholders’ equity totaled $667M as of December 31, 2020, compared to $11.6M as of December 31, 2019.
  • Cash and bank deposits totaled $670M as of December 31, 2020, compared to $3.9M on December 31, 2019.
  • Yael Sandler, CFO said "We ended 2020 with a strong balance sheet and $671M in cash and bank deposits, thanks to the equity offerings we concluded during the year, and we have strengthened it even more to a balance of nearly $1.5B as of the end of February 2021. We recognized revenues of $3.4M, which is lower than last year due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, but better than what we originally expected. We are focusing our efforts on fulfilling our growth plan, both internal through product development and R&D efforts, as well as through external M&A activities."
  • Previously: Nano Dimension EPS misses by $0.16, beats on revenue (March 11)
