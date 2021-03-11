Kohl's activists push for five board seats
- The activist group pressing Kohl's (KSS -0.0%) is now seeking only five seats on the 12-member board instead of nine in a move that means it no longer aims for control of the company.
- "Our campaign is to construct the strongest possible board with directors who possess relevant retail, capital allocation, strategy and corporate governance expertise," reads a statement from Macellum, Ancora and 4010 Capital
- The group says it has identified the five incumbent directors it wants to replace.
- "We believe these five individuals should be held accountable for overseeing a decade of stagnant growth and poor shareholder returns. We are also concerned with the results of our background checks into certain of these individuals."
