Rolls-Royce says can weather aviation crisis despite record 2020 loss
Mar. 11, 2021 11:35 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY), EADSF, EADSYRYCEY, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- "The worst is now well behind us," and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -0.6%) has funding to withstand the aviation industry crisis, CEO Warren East says, after finishing FY 2020 with a worse than expected underlying loss.
- "We have ample liquidity to get through this crisis as long as it lasts," East says, noting the company's cash burn should be cut by half this year and turn positive in H2 as vaccinations kick in and travelers return to the skies.
- Last year's cash burn of £4.2B was in line with analyst expectations, and Rolls guides for a reduction this year to £2B.
- Rolls reported a full-year underlying pretax loss of £4B (~$5.6B), worse than analyst expectations for a £3.1B loss and its biggest ever on an underlying basis.
- Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris says Rolls has "much to do" but the "fix" is feasible and "the possibility of reaching modest net debt by end 2023 is alive."
- Also, Rolls-Royce says it extended an exclusive deal to provide engines for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A350-900 to 2030, cementing its alliance with the European firm and deferring a potential challenge from General Electric.
