BlackLine raises $1B via convertible debt offering
Mar. 11, 2021 11:44 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh
- BlackLine (BL +1.9%) has priced $1B of 0.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2026 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers granted additional $150M of the notes.
- Offering is expected to close on March 15.
- Net proceeds to be ~$981.35M (or $1.129B if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which $89M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$432.2M to redeem $250M of outstanding 0.125% convertibles senior notes due 2024 and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.