BlackLine raises $1B via convertible debt offering

Mar. 11, 2021 11:44 AM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)BLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BlackLine (BL +1.9%) has priced $1B of 0.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2026 in a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers granted additional $150M of the notes.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 15.
  • Net proceeds to be ~$981.35M (or $1.129B if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which $89M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$432.2M to redeem $250M of outstanding 0.125% convertibles senior notes due 2024 and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
