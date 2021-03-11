J&J's COVID-19 vaccine gets European Commission conditional marketing authorization

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7%) announces that the European Commission (EC) has granted a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
  • The CMA follows a Positive Opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
  • Data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study showed that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated and demonstrated a 67% reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 disease in participants who received the vaccine in comparison to participants given the placebo.
  • The data also showed that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.
  • The company aims to begin delivery of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the EU in the second half of April and to supply 200M doses to the EU, plus Norway and Iceland in 2021.
