Streaming can't make ViacomCBS a growth stock, analyst says; shares keep rising

Mar. 11, 2021 11:48 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)PARA, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • ViacomCBS is adding to its run along with the market today - VIAC +5.1, VIACA +4.6% - leading communications services stocks higher today.
  • That puts a button on gains of 134% in 2021 - tops in the S&P 500 so far this year.
  • And it comes in spite of some lukewarm water thrown by MoffettNathanson, which says that a splashy streaming launch isn't enough to turn ViacomCBS into a growth company.
  • The firm is positive on the prospect of unique content to help grow the new Paramount Plus service in the U.S., as well as Pluto TV's benefiting from a shift toward ad-supported video on demand.
  • But the company's overvalued even if short-term drivers make a growth narrative front and center, it says.
  • "So with the updated Paramount+ strategy now known, did we learn enough to change our view that ViacomCBS will not be able to use streaming to make the necessary pivot to a growth company? In short, the answer is no,” the firm says. It's staying cautious on ongoing linear TV declines, as well as a slightly more suspect Showtime OTT transition.
  • It rates the stock neutral and has raised its price target to $67 from $50, now implying 23% downside.
  • Wells Fargo on Tuesday set a Street-high price target of $82 based on the Paramount Plus launch. The shares took a breather from their all-time high that day (dipping 4.8%) as investor Doug Kass floated the prospect of an equity offering.
