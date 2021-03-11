PPG receives European Commission nod for pending acquisition of Tikkurila’s shares

  • European Commission grants unconditional approval of PPG’s (PPG -0.3%) acquisition of Tikkurila’s shares.
  • The approval is an important milestone in the process and further enhances the certainty of completing the transaction.
  • The tender offer is currently scheduled to expire on March 15, 2021.
  • Company expects to close the transaction in Q1 or early Q2 of 2021.
  • Tikkurila is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states
