PPG receives European Commission nod for pending acquisition of Tikkurila’s shares
Mar. 11, 2021 11:53 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- European Commission grants unconditional approval of PPG’s (PPG -0.3%) acquisition of Tikkurila’s shares.
- The approval is an important milestone in the process and further enhances the certainty of completing the transaction.
- The tender offer is currently scheduled to expire on March 15, 2021.
- Company expects to close the transaction in Q1 or early Q2 of 2021.
- Tikkurila is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states
- Press Release