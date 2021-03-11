Nasdaq rally gains momentum as tech buying ramps up
Mar. 11, 2021
- Tech stocks and megacaps are leading the Nasdaq (COMP) +2.5% and the S&P 500 (SP500) +1.4% higher. Cyclicals are also starting to gain a little traction.
- The Dow (DJI) +1% is lagging without a boost from its financial components and Verizon is also dragging on the index a little as it kicks off its seven-part bond sale.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.53% ahead of the $24B auction of 30-year bonds. Yesterday's auction of 10-year notes tailed 1 basis point, indicating tepid demand, but that didn't shake the market as yields trended lower.
- The Big 6 megacaps are gaining steam, with Facebook the biggest gainer.
- All of the 11 S&P sectors are in the green, led by the homes of the megacaps: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- Chip stocks are rallying as the China and U.S. trade associations team up.
- Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are bringing up the rear. XLF has been among the leading ETFs for inflows in the past month.
- Among active individual shares, GE is the worst S&P performer following its recent strategic moves.
- "Starting yesterday, there are no longer GE Capital assets around which Sell Side Bulls can argue there is enough value/equity to support related debt," longtime bear Stephen Tusa writes.
- Freeport-McMoRan is the biggest gainer as copper nears 10-year highs.