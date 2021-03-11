Nasdaq rally gains momentum as tech buying ramps up

  • Tech stocks and megacaps are leading the Nasdaq (COMP) +2.5% and the S&P 500 (SP500) +1.4% higher. Cyclicals are also starting to gain a little traction.
  • The Dow (DJI) +1% is lagging without a boost from its financial components and Verizon is also dragging on the index a little as it kicks off its seven-part bond sale.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.53% ahead of the $24B auction of 30-year bonds. Yesterday's auction of 10-year notes tailed 1 basis point, indicating tepid demand, but that didn't shake the market as yields trended lower.
  • The Big 6 megacaps are gaining steam, with Facebook the biggest gainer.
  • All of the 11 S&P sectors are in the green, led by the homes of the megacaps: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • Chip stocks are rallying as the China and U.S. trade associations team up.
  • Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are bringing up the rear. XLF has been among the leading ETFs for inflows in the past month.
  • Among active individual shares, GE is the worst S&P performer following its recent strategic moves.
  • "Starting yesterday, there are no longer GE Capital assets around which Sell Side Bulls can argue there is enough value/equity to support related debt," longtime bear Stephen Tusa writes.
  • Freeport-McMoRan is the biggest gainer as copper nears 10-year highs.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.